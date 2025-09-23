Pakistani Shia cleric: Without recognition of Imam, death is ignorance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Provincial Organizer of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab, Hujjatul Islam Allama Syed Ali Akbar Kazmi, delivered a passionate address during a condolence gathering (Majlis-e-Tarheem) in village Chandna, district Sarghodha.

In his speech, Allama Kazmi stressed the fundamental Islamic principle that recognizing the Imam of one’s time is essential for every believer.

“Whoever dies without the ma’rifah (recognition) of the Imam of their time dies the death of ignorance,” he stated, citing a well-known hadith.

He emphasized that today the world is divided into two camps:Those who are spiritually preparing for the reappearance (zuhoor) of the Imam (AS) by reforming their character and actions, and Those who, knowingly or unknowingly, act as obstacles to that divine mission.

Allama Kazmi asserted that the true supporters (nasireen) of the Imam (AS) are those who obey the Wali-e-Faqih (Guardian Jurist) in their time.

“Only those will be worthy of standing with the Imam (AS) who never defied the orders of the Wali-e-Faqih during their lives,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of avoiding sectarian conflicts: “Our mujtahideen have strictly forbidden insulting the sacred beliefs of our Sunni brothers. Any such act is haram and plays into the hands of our enemies who seek to divide us.”

Urging the attendees to remain vigilant, he said: “The enemy wants to weaken us by dragging us into Shia-Sunni disputes. We must expose and defeat such conspiracies with wisdom and unity.”

He called on the audience to pledge themselves as nasireen (helpers) of the Imam (AS) and to raise future generations who reject the enemies of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

The gathering witnessed an emotionally charged atmosphere as attendees chanted slogans in support of the Imam (AS) and unity among Muslims. The event concluded with a sorrowful zikr-e-masaib (recitation of martyrdom tragedies), leaving many in tears.

