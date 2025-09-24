Pakistani Shia scholar: Recognition of Palestine reflects sacrifices of Gaza, its martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, said the recent recognition of the Palestinian state by some Western countries is the result of the sacrifices of the oppressed Palestinian nation and the steadfast resistance of the people of Gaza.

In his remarks on the decisions of Britain, Canada and Australia, Naqvi stressed that the pure blood of Palestinian martyrs has awakened the conscience of the world and compelled major powers to revise their stance.

He recalled the historical role of the West in creating and supporting the Zionist regime in the Middle East and said although today’s developments are positive, the roots of oppression and tyranny lie in colonial systems themselves.

Hojatoleslam Naqvi underlined that it is time for governments to move beyond slogans and take practical steps. “Recalling ambassadors, withdrawing capital from colonial-linked banks and boycotting American and Israeli goods can be the first serious measures against Zionist crimes,” he added.

Referring to the shift in the policies of some Western states, the Pakistani scholar noted that the victory of the Palestinian people lies in the fact that those very countries which once supported the Zionist regime have now been forced to recognize Palestine.

He, however, emphasized that such recognition is not sufficient. “These countries must admit their historical role in the occupation, apologize to oppressed nations and take effective measures,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Naqvi called on all governments and nations that have spoken out against the killings in Palestine to act more responsibly, stressing that colonial powers remain the main backers of Zionism and that without confronting them, oppression will continue.

