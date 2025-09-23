"It is Good to See Those Who Promoted Zionism Now Recognizing Palestine After Atrocities” – Leader of Islami Tehreek Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: In response to the recent recognition of Palestine as a state by several countries, including the UK, Canada, and Australia, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the leader of the Islami Tehreek Pakistan, has welcomed the move but questioned the timing and underlying motives behind it.

He posed the rhetorical question, "Has the blood of Palestinian martyrs shaken the global conscience?"

Naqvi also called for immediate action, urging nations to withdraw their ambassadors, pull capital from imperialist banks, and boycott Israeli and Western products to stop the injustices committed by Zionism and imperialism.

Allama Naqvi noted that the recognition of Palestine by certain Western countries, who had once supported the illegal Zionist state of Israel and its atrocities in Gaza, marks a positive development.

However, he emphasized that this recognition must be seen as an initial victory for the Palestinian people's struggle and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He stressed that the real driving force behind the oppression of Palestinians is Western imperialism, which has continued to support the Zionist regime.

"The blood of Palestinian martyrs is finally forcing the global conscience to act," Naqvi said, acknowledging the role of these martyrs in galvanizing international recognition.

He pointed out the hypocrisy of Western nations that had previously nurtured and empowered Israel while turning a blind eye to its crimes.

"Now, these very nations are acknowledging Palestine as a state, but they must also atone for their past support of the Zionist regime," Naqvi stated.

The Islami Tehreek Pakistan leader called on countries that have raised their voices against the genocide of Palestinians to go beyond verbal condemnation.

He urged them to take practical steps, such as pulling their investments from imperialist-controlled banks, recalling ambassadors, and boycotting Israeli and Western goods.

He reminded the world that the root cause of the oppression against Palestinians is the ongoing support for Zionism by imperial powers.

Naqvi concluded by calling on all nations, especially those who have been vocal about human rights and the genocide in Gaza, to take concrete steps to end the oppression.