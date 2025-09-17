Pakistani Shia scholar: Gaza tragedy exposes hypocrisy of International Democracy Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, in a message on the occasion of International Democracy Day, said the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza are the most shameful slap in the face of those who claim to uphold democracy while remaining silent on violations of nations’ rights.

He stressed that real democracy is only possible when the will of the people is respected and governance is carried out in harmony with Islamic teachings. While the world celebrates Democracy Day, he said, the people of Gaza and the West Bank continue to suffer under occupation and oppression, and in South Asia fundamental rights are suppressed, with the international community and even the United Nations turning a blind eye.

Naqvi noted that the existing global political systems are largely rooted in capitalism, where democracy has often been reduced to a slogan rather than a reality. He added that elections in many countries lack transparency, becoming tools for vested interests instead of ensuring people’s rights and freedoms.

Criticizing the state of democracy in Pakistan, he said the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, and the credibility of elections are all absent, while fear, restrictions on media, and suppression of freedoms prevail. He emphasized that both Islamic teachings and democratic principles require consultation, participation, and service to the people.

Naqvi concluded that only by respecting the people’s vote and implementing genuine democratic principles can Pakistan move toward development and join the ranks of advanced nations.

