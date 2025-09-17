Sanaa’s Foreign Ministry: Doha summit outcomes are disappointing, failing to support Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government expressed on Tuesday its disappointment with the outcomes of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit held yesterday in Doha, stating that they did not rise to the level of the existential threat facing the Palestinian people.

“The summit failed to take serious, practical steps to force the Zionist entity to halt its aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip, instead settling for weak positions limited to condemnation and denunciation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement explained that Arab and Islamic peoples had hoped for decisive resolutions, such as severing diplomatic and commercial ties with the “Israeli entity,” activating a comprehensive boycott, breaking the siege on Gaza, and supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

The ministry pointed out that the “failure” of Arab and Islamic summits to make resolute decisions encourages the “Zionist entity” to continue its “extermination” of the Palestinian people. The statement also praised the stances of some countries, like Malaysia and Pakistan, which presented “practical proposals” during the summit.

The statement concluded by affirming that “Yemen’s position remains steadfast in supporting the Palestinian people by all available means, and that rights are only restored through field action and strict political stances.”

