Yemen holds Israel, US for consequences of Hodeida port attack, vows retaliation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sanaa government, through its official spokesperson, has held the Zionist enemy and its American partner fully responsible for the repercussions of the airstrike on Hodeida port, affirming that the Yemeni response to the attack is “coming and imminent.”

In a statement received by the official Yemen News Agency (Saba), the government spokesperson said the targeting of the vital port is part of a continuous policy of striking civilian and critical facilities. The objective, he added, is to pressure the Yemeni people, who continue to hold million-man marches in support of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance.

The statement stressed that these raids will not deter Yemen from its supportive stance toward Gaza. It emphasized that the Yemeni people will not surrender and will continue their support for the Palestinian people, no matter the sacrifices.

Sanaa’s government also renewed its assertion of the full right to defend its land and resources and to take all necessary measures to protect its national security.

