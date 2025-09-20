Israeli airstrikes prompt historic Pakistan–Saudi security agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Defense Minister stated that the country’s nuclear capabilities could be extended to Saudi Arabia if necessary, following a newly signed defense pact between the two nations. The agreement comes amid heightened regional tensions after Israeli airstrikes reached the Persian Gulf.

In a televised interview with Geo TV, Khawaja Mohammad Asif was asked whether Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence would be shared with Saudi Arabia. He responded by emphasizing that Pakistan’s nuclear strength was established long ago through testing and that its forces are well-prepared for combat.

Asif further clarified that Pakistan’s military assets and capabilities would be made available to Saudi Arabia under the terms of the new agreement.

On Wednesday, Islamabad and Riyadh formalized a defense pact stating that any attack on either country would be considered an attack on both, committing them to mutual defense.

The pact was signed shortly after Israel conducted airstrikes in Doha targeting Hamas leaders. The operation killed several resistance members and a Qatari security officer, although key figures like Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin survived.

This escalation has raised alarm among Gulf Arab states, as Israeli military actions have expanded beyond Gaza to include Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, and Yemen.

During the interview, Asif criticized Israel for not being transparent about its nuclear arsenal and failing to report to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He noted that neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia had identified a specific country whose aggression would automatically trigger retaliation, emphasizing the pact’s broad defensive scope.

Asif described the agreement as a mutual shield, ensuring that any aggression against either party would be met with a joint response.

When asked about the possibility of other nations joining the pact, Asif said the door remains open.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar echoed Asif’s sentiments, noting that other countries have shown interest in similar arrangements, though such agreements require time and formal procedures.

Dar added that even the deal with Saudi Arabia took several months to finalize, highlighting the complexity of such strategic partnerships.

