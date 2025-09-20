Yemen urges UN and EU to condemn Israeli airstrikes on Hudaydah port

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Foreign Ministry has urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral duties by condemning Israel’s recent airstrikes on the Red Sea port of Hudaydah.

The appeal was made in a letter sent to the United Nations and the European Union on Wednesday, following 12 Israeli air raids targeting civilian infrastructure in Hudaydah, which resulted in casualties among port workers.

The ministry condemned the attack as a clear breach of Yemen’s sovereignty, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law, and called for global action against the occupying regime.

It warned that the Israeli assault would worsen Yemen’s already dire humanitarian crisis, increase food insecurity, and hinder the delivery of essential aid.

Hudaydah port is a critical lifeline for millions of Yemenis, handling nearly 80% of the country’s imports of food, medicine, fuel, and other necessities.

The port has been repeatedly targeted in recent months, part of what Yemen describes as Israel’s deliberate strategy to intensify the suffering of its people.

The ministry also noted that the Israeli attack coincided with a UN Security Council session on Yemen, highlighting Israel’s disregard for international norms.

It reaffirmed that Israel’s aggression would not weaken Yemen’s support for Gaza, but instead strengthen its resolve and military operations in solidarity with Palestinians.

Yemen’s Armed Forces launched their pro-Palestine campaign in November 2023, targeting Israeli-affiliated ships and striking sites in the occupied territories, following Israel’s war on Gaza.

They have pledged to continue their operations until Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and lifts the blockade on the territory.

Meanwhile, both Israel and the United States have conducted deadly airstrikes across Yemen, violating international law and the UN Charter.

