Israeli warplanes strike Hodeida port in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched at least 12 airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, according to Yemen’s al-Masirah satellite channel. No immediate reports were available regarding casualties or material damage.

Military spokesman Yehya Sarie stated on platform X that “our air defenses are currently confronting Israeli aircraft launching aggression against our country.”

He claimed that Yemeni air defenses successfully forced some Israeli warplanes to retreat before they could carry out their attacks.

Eyewitnesses in Hodeida reported that the airstrikes targeted three landing stages at the port, sparking large fires.

