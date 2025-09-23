European Union commits to Gaza rebuilding, Palestinian State support

AhlulBayt News Agency: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined the EU’s stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing support for Gaza and the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

In a post on her X account, von der Leyen announced that the EU will create a Palestine Donor Group to support the region. She highlighted the importance of economic viability for any future Palestinian state and added that the EU will establish a dedicated mechanism for the reconstruction of Gaza.

According to Mehr, stressing the urgency of rebuilding the besieged territory, she stated, “Gaza must be rebuilt.” Concluding her message, von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to a two-state solution, saying, “When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass. And our compass is the two-state solution.”

