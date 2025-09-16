Spain cancels €700m arms deal with Israel over Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spain has officially canceled a major weapons deal with Israel, valued at hundreds of millions of euros, in response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

The terminated agreement, announced on Monday, was worth nearly €700 million and involved Spain purchasing rocket launchers designed by Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

This decision follows Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s recent declaration to legally enforce a ban on military trade with Israel due to its actions in Gaza.

In addition, Spain has annulled another defense contract worth €287 million for anti-tank missile launchers, which were to be produced under license from an Israeli company.

On Monday, Sanchez also urged that Israel be excluded from international sporting events because of its conduct in Gaza.

He praised the demonstrators who disrupted the final stage of the Vuelta a España cycling race, expressing admiration for their activism.

Spain’s relationship with Israel has been strained, with Madrid becoming one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of the Gaza conflict.

Sanchez has introduced a series of policies aimed at halting what he describes as Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza.

These policies include banning entry to individuals directly involved in the Gaza conflict and accused of human rights violations or war crimes.

Spain also imposed an embargo on products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sanchez criticized Europe’s inconsistent stance on Gaza compared to Ukraine, calling the global response to the Gaza crisis a failure.

He described the international reaction to Israel’s actions in Gaza as one of the most shameful moments in modern diplomacy.

Spain’s position reflects a broader shift in its foreign policy, intensified since the start of Israel’s Gaza offensive on October 7, 2023.

Since November 2023, Spain has halted all arms export licenses to Israel, citing concerns over breaches of humanitarian law.

Spain has also urged the EU to reevaluate its Association Agreement with Israel, arguing that Israel’s conduct in Gaza violates the agreement’s human rights provisions.

