Spain launches investigation into Gaza war crimes in support of ICC

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spain has announced its decision to investigate Israel’s human rights violations in Gaza, in support of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing probe into war crimes committed during the nearly two-year-long conflict.

On Thursday, Spanish Attorney General Alvaro Garcia Ortiz issued a decree to establish a working group tasked with examining violations of international human rights law in Gaza.

The team will collect evidence and submit it to the appropriate authorities, fulfilling Spain’s obligations in international cooperation and human rights.

The statement emphasized that all relevant evidence—whether direct or indirect—gathered within Spain must be included for potential use in the ICC’s case.

The ICC is currently investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, the West Bank, and other occupied Palestinian territories.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former military affairs minister Yoav Gallant, citing crimes against humanity and war crimes linked to the Gaza genocide.

Under the Rome Statute, all 125 signatory countries are obligated to arrest and surrender the two Israeli officials to the ICC.

Spain has also joined South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

