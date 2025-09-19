Efforts underway to punish Israel in sports over Gaza

While a major cycling race in Spain was disrupted by protests against an Israeli team, several European countries are threatening to boycott a signature entertainment event if Israel takes part.

The global backlash against the Israeli regime over the humanitarian toll of the war in Gaza has spread into the arenas of sports and culture. Israel’s critics say it should be sidelined from international events.

So far, Israel has not been shut out by global sports institutions like the International Olympic Committee or the world soccer body FIFA. Besides the small international Muay Thai Federation, there’s been little will in international sports to prevent Israeli athletes from competing.

But Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez raised the temperature earlier this week by siding with pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, saying it’s time to boycott Israel from international sports events until the “barbarity” in Gaza ends. A day later, Spain’s public broadcaster joined three other European countries threatening to withdraw from and not carry next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier this month, some Hollywood filmmakers, actors and other industry figures signed a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions — including festivals, broadcasters and production companies.

FIFA declined a request for comment on its Israel policy and the delayed work of two panels reviewing formal complaints by the Palestinian soccer federation, which has long tried to bar Israel from competition over its treatment of Palestinians.