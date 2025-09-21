Netanyahu accuses Ben-Gvir of leaking cabinet discussions on Red Cross visits

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tensions have intensified within the “Israeli” government as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of leaking sensitive cabinet discussions related to Red Cross prison visits.

According to “Israeli” Channel Kan 11, Netanyahu expressed frustration during the meeting, citing media briefings on Channel 7 and “Israel Hayom” about internal disagreements. He stated that the issue wasn’t even on the agenda and that decisions would be made elsewhere.

Ben-Gvir reportedly responded by accusing Netanyahu of briefing against the army, claiming that military officials had been briefing against the prime minister throughout the week.

This exchange reflects growing discord within the government over the handling of Palestinian detainees, amid increasing pressure from both domestic and international actors to allow Red Cross access to detention centers.

The dispute underscores deeper divisions within the ruling coalition, particularly between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir, regarding internal security and prisoner policies.

“Israeli” media reports suggest that disagreements over the treatment of Palestinian prisoners are becoming more public, revealing fractures in both policy and communication within the cabinet.