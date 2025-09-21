Russia calls Palestinian justice essential for West Asia peace / urges global action against Israeli settlement expansion

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that true and lasting peace in West Asia is impossible without a fair and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, calling it the key to regional stability.

During a press briefing in Moscow on Friday, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that justice for Palestine is the foundation of any enduring peace in the region.

She reiterated Russia’s support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East al-Quds as its capital, in line with international resolutions.

Zakharova also criticized the expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, describing them as a major barrier to peace.

She urged the international community to take a firm stance against such policies and to maintain diplomatic pressure to uphold Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Her comments come as more countries prepare to recognize the Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

In spring 2024, nations such as Barbados, Ireland, Jamaica, Norway, and Spain officially recognized Palestine.

At that time, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed global calls and end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Recently, Australia, Belgium, Canada, and France have also announced intentions to recognize the Palestinian state.

The United Kingdom has stated it will recognize Palestine conditionally, depending on Israel’s willingness to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.



/129