AhlulBayt News Agency: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is planning to cancel all its flights to “Israel”, citing concerns over the security situation at Ben Gurion Airport and ongoing issues with flight slot allocations.

The airline has issued a formal warning to the “Israel” Airports Authority, demanding the restoration of its flight’s slots by September 30.

In a letter sent last week to IAA CEO Sharon Kedmi, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson warned that if the airline’s historical slots are not restored by September 30, the company will cancel its flight schedule for the upcoming winter and summer seasons and redeploy its aircraft to alternative destinations.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority rejected Ryanair’s request, emphasizing that all airlines are treated equally and with full transparency.

Takeoff and landing slots at Ben Gurion Airport are pre-assigned to ensure discipline and operational efficiency in air traffic management. However, Ryanair argued that the current slot allocation policy is unstable, making it difficult to plan profitable operations at the airport.

The Israeli aviation authority responded by stating that other airlines, including British Airways and easyJet, also lost flight slots during the previous summer season, reinforcing their stance on equal treatment.

