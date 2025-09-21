AhlulBayt News Agency: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, an Israeli company and one of the world’s largest producers of generic drugs, is facing growing global backlash. Once seen as a leader in affordable medicine, Teva is now widely criticized for ethical contradictions and its perceived indifference to humanitarian crises.

The company has come under fire for its alleged complicity in the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza. Many doctors, nurses, and activists accuse Teva of ignoring the suffering of Palestinian civilians, especially children, and have begun boycotting its products.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens—with widespread shortages of medicine and destruction of healthcare infrastructure—Teva has been criticized for failing to provide aid or support. Instead, its public statements have focused solely on supporting Israel and meeting domestic needs.

Despite repeated calls from the UN and human rights organizations to deliver life-saving drugs to Gaza, Teva has not taken practical steps to help. Critics say this silence, while children die from treatable conditions, has severely damaged the company’s reputation.

Teva’s alignment with Israeli policies, including its financial contributions through taxes and alleged support for military-linked aid programs, has raised ethical concerns. The company is now being questioned not only politically but also morally.

In response, medical professionals in countries like Ireland have called for a boycott of Teva’s drugs. Irish doctors urged their government to stop using Israeli medications, especially for children, citing ethical violations.

Staff at Dublin’s National Orthopedic Hospital joined the boycott, and viral videos from Italy showed doctors discarding Teva products in protest. These acts reflect widespread anger at a company expected to save lives but accused of ignoring a humanitarian disaster.

Teva reportedly paid $750 million in taxes to the Israeli government in 2024, which critics say helps fund military operations in Gaza. This financial link has intensified calls for accountability.

For many, Teva is no longer just a pharmaceutical brand—it has become a symbol of profit-driven disregard for human rights. Its silence amid Gaza’s suffering is seen as prioritizing politics over compassion.





