Italian Dockworkers strike across ports in solidarity with Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dockworkers in Genoa, a major northern Italian port city, staged a strike and blocked access to the port on Monday, joining nationwide labor protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

According to IRNA, the walkout disrupted transport services and led to the closure of several schools across Italy. Union organizers said their actions were meant to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In Genoa, demonstrators gathered outside the port at dawn, waving Palestinian flags, while in Livorno, another Tuscan port city, workers blocked one of the main entrances.

Union activists emphasized that their aim is to prevent Italian ports from being used to transport weapons or military equipment destined for Israel.

Ricky, a protester from the Autonomous Port Workers’ Collective in Genoa, said: “The Palestinian people continue to give us yet another lesson in dignity and resistance. We learn from them and try to do our part.”

