European dockworkers launch campaign to boycott ships carrying arms to “Israel”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several trade unions representing European dockworkers convened in the Italian port city of Genoa on Saturday to outline a joint strategy aimed at halting the export of weapons from Europe to “Israel,” under the slogan “Dockworkers do not work for war.”

In a statement, dockworkers declared their opposition to the ongoing bloodshed, saying they stand “against war” and “against the occupation of Palestine,” while calling for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza.

The organizing union announced its intention to expand the boycott of military shipments to include all European ports.

“We ask everyone to protest and deliver a clear message that we are not complicit in this war,” said a spokesperson of the union, stressing: “We are many and we are strong, and we stand for a free Palestine. We, the dockworkers, protest together.”

..................

End/ 257