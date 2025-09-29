Major Israeli escalation in Gaza targets hospitals, residential areas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Violent attacks by the Israeli occupation army on Palestinian civilians and infrastructure escalated in Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip on Sunday evening.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the Israeli army targeted Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City with two artillery shells.

Medical sources explained that Al-Helou Hospital contains several departments, including a cancer unit and a nursery housing 12 premature babies. More than 90 medical staff and patients are residing inside, amidst a siege and restrictions on entry and exit.

In the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, the agency reported that a number of civilians were injured as a result of Israeli shelling.

Meanwhile, the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City witnessed heavy shelling. Warplanes targeted a residential building in the Al-Rayes neighborhood in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of the city, and buildings near the Al-Yazji Bakery on Al-Nasr Street.

In the central Gaza Strip, three Palestinians, including a girl, were injured while fleeing through Rashid Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp and were transferred to Al-Awda Hospital.

