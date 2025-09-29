Hamas: Ariel attack response to ‘genocide’, West Bank violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has claimed responsibility for a car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, describing it as retaliation for Israel’s ongoing war and what it called “genocide” against the people of Gaza.

In a statement carried by the Shehab news agency on Sunday, the group said the operation in eastern Qalqilya demonstrated “the determination of the Palestinian people to reject annexation and Judaization plans,” and affirmed that resistance would continue “as long as the occupation persists.”

According to IRNA, Hamas stressed that the attack came in the context of daily settler violence and Israeli military raids across the West Bank. “The crimes of the occupier, together with the policies of displacement and daily settler assaults carried out under the protection of the occupation army, will inevitably fuel public anger and intensify resistance in all its forms,” the statement read.

The group further called on Palestinians to close ranks, coordinate their efforts, and “ignite the confrontation arena” against Israeli forces and settlers.

The remarks followed an incident in which a soldier was struck by a vehicle near Ariel, leaving him seriously wounded. Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on the car involved, according to local reports.

