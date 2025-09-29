Israeli Parliament Approves Death Penalty Bill for Palestinian Detainees

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli parliament has approved a controversial bill allowing the death penalty for Palestinian detainees, sparking outrage among Palestinian human rights organizations who condemned it as an act of “unprecedented savagery.”

On Sunday, the Knesset’s National Security Committee passed the bill permitting capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners accused by Tel Aviv of carrying out attacks.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society strongly denounced the legislation, describing it as a dangerous escalation and “unprecedented savagery.”

Human rights groups warned that the bill would institutionalize “systematic crimes” against Palestinian detainees and deepen the legal impunity of the Israeli regime.

The bill, introduced by the far-right Jewish Power party led by so-called security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, passed its first reading with a 4-1 vote. It must pass two additional readings to become law.

If enacted, the law would authorize the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis under charges defined by the regime as “racist or hate-motivated crimes.”

The two Palestinian rights organizations stated that Israeli leaders are operating “above the law and beyond accountability.”

