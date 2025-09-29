Air Raid Sirens Sound Across 200+ Israeli Locations After Yemeni Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces have launched a new missile strike targeting the Israeli regime, describing it as part of their campaign to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

While the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted one missile, footage aired by Yemeni and Palestinian outlets appears to show the missile splitting into multiple sub-warheads as it entered the skies over occupied Palestinian territory.

Videos circulating on social media captured loud explosions and bright flashes illuminating the night sky.

Israeli media confirmed that air raid sirens were triggered in over 200 locations, including Tel Aviv, al-Quds, and settlements deep within the occupied West Bank, prompting millions of settlers to seek shelter.

According to the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, all flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended, with both departures and arrivals halted in the aftermath of the strike.

As of now, Yemeni officials have not issued any public statements regarding the attack.

Yemeni authorities have carried out hundreds of missile and drone operations, declaring them as direct messages to Israel. They vow to continue these strikes until the war on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

They emphasize that these actions are part of a broader effort to support the Palestinian people, who have endured weeks of relentless bombardment resulting in thousands of deaths, including women and children.

/129