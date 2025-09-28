Senior Pak Shia cleric: Today’s honor of Islamic Ummah is result of resistance against arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, Head of the Shia Educational Association of Pakistan, said that the greatest honor of the Islamic Ummah is following the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stressing that today the resistance of Muslims against arrogance is a symbol of the dignity and pride of the Islamic world.

Delivering the Friday prayer sermon at Jamia Ali Mosque in Lahore, Ayatollah Najafi highlighted that the Islamic Ummah holds a unique position in history as the nation of the Seal of the Prophets, describing it as the best of nations with a higher value and status than others.

He underlined that “the present century is the century of Islam,” noting that the courage, steadfastness, and victories of Muslims against arrogance reflect the greatness of the Islamic nation. He pointed to the triumphs of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Zionist regime, as well as the resistance of Hamas in Palestine, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Ansar Allah in Yemen, as clear manifestations of this honor.

Referring to God’s boundless love for the Prophet of Islam, Ayatollah Najafi cited Surah Al-Duha, saying that Allah Himself expanded the chest of the Prophet, granting him unparalleled patience and mercy, which was evident in his forgiveness during the conquest of Mecca.

Quoting the Qur’anic verse “Inna A‘taynak al-Kawthar,” he added that the great Sunni commentator Fakhr al-Din Razi interpreted Kawthar as the holy personality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Ayatollah Najafi further recalled that for the first seven centuries of Islamic history, science and knowledge were led by Muslims, who were recognized as the inheritors of various sciences. He expressed regret that this great intellectual heritage was later transferred to the West.



