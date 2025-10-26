Photos: Intl conference of Shia-Sunni scholars titled “Imam Hussain: The Symbol of Our Unity” at Al-Kawthar University of Islamabad

An international conference of Islamic scholars and spiritual leaders titled “Imam Hussain: The Symbol of Our Unity” was held at Al-Kawthar University in Islamabad, Pakistan in collaboration with the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A'). In light of the Muslim Ummah’s current challenges—especially the situation in Gaza—the scholars emphasized the urgent need for unity among Muslims. A documentary showcasing the developmental projects of the Holy Shrine and its humanitarian efforts was also presented.