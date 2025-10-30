Sunni Scholar Urges Islamic Unity Against Global Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sunni Friday Imam of Asaluyeh, Sheikh Mohammadi, described global arrogance as inherently corrupt, warning that the Islamic Ummah must stay alert to avoid falling prey to its deceptive forces.

He emphasized that unity and closeness among Muslims are key to overcoming the many challenges confronting the Islamic world. “According to divine tradition,” he said, “the Ummah can sail through stormy waters and reach liberation by boarding the ship of unity.”

Mohammadi cited Iran as a prime example of Islamic unity, commending the Iranian people for standing firm with the Supreme Leader in a chaotic world where the rights of the oppressed are routinely violated. “Iran has illuminated the path for the Islamic Ummah,” he stated.

Referencing the Quranic verse, “If you help [the cause of] Allah, He will help you and make your foothold firm,” Mohammadi affirmed that divine victory is assured for those who remain committed to God’s path. “This is a constant divine law. Patience and resistance are essential to attain it,” he said.

He cautioned that the Islamic Ummah is currently targeted by divisive schemes orchestrated by the Zionist enemy, stressing that the role of religious scholars is more vital than ever. “We all bear the responsibility to expose and counter these conspiracies,” he urged.

In closing, Mohammadi condemned the U.S. and the Zionist regime for their continued violations of international norms and acts of unjust aggression. “They kill innocent people without cause. This is the essence of arrogance. The Islamic Ummah must awaken and resist these evildoers,” he concluded.

