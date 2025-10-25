Iranian Sunni cleric: America, Zionist regime have nothing but sedition for Islamic world

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday prayer leader of Torbat-e Jam have warned that the open hostility of America and Zionist regime against Muslims shows any hesitation in taking decisive action can affect other Islamic countries.

Molavi Sharafuddin Jami Ahmadi saidthat the United States and Israeli regime have nothing but sedition for the world of Islam.



He stated,”The US and the usurping Zionists have been seeking to damage the body of Islam through many tricks and conspiracies in recent years; therefore, the solution to solving the problems of the Islamic world is the unity of Muslims, and America and Zionism have achieved nothing but sedition and destruction for the human community and Islam."



This Sunni scholar clarified,” Late Imam Khomeini (RA), established and revived unity and closeness after many years. The enemy's plots were thwarted under the care of the Imam and after him, the Leader of Islamic Revolution, which should be considered a blessing.”



He stated, "One of the issues that has caused the rulers of Islamic countries to act passively towards the issues of the Islamic world is the lack of cooperation with Islamic scholars and attention to their warnings and recommendations; at the present time, the only country that has a unified leadership and can be a model for the Islamic world and the Islamic nation is the Islamic Republic of Iran, and no other example is seen in any of the Islamic countries.”



He concluded by emphasizing, " A great opportunity has arisen for the Islamic world, and that unity is around commonalities that concern all of Islam” and added,” The open hostility of America and Zionism towards the oppressed people of Palestine and Islamic Iran shows that any hesitation in taking decisive action can affect other Islamic countries."



