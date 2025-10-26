Photos: Banner of Imam Hussain Presented to Islamabad Al-Kawthar University as Symbol of Unity

A delegation from the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein visited Al-Kawthar University for Religious Sciences in Islamabad, Pakistan, as part of efforts to strengthen academic and cultural cooperation with institutions across the Islamic world. The delegation presented the banner of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) to Al-Kawthar University, symbolizing the spiritual and scholarly ties between the Holy Shrine and religious institutions in Pakistan.
26 October 2025 - 11:25
News ID: 1742923
Source: Abna24
