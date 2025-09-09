Thousands join Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Bolton despite heavy rain

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful display of devotion and unity, thousands of British Muslims gathered in Bolton to commemorate the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with a vibrant Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, undeterred by heavy rainfall.

According to Iran Press, the rally commenced at Mecca Masjid and was led by renowned spiritual figures Sheikh Khwaja Sufi Muhammad Asghar Gulshan Aslamia Sharif and Sheikh Sahibzada Sufi Riaz Ahmed Shadpur Sharif. The procession drew participation from scholars, community leaders, and families, culminating at the 3D Hall.

Throughout the route, streets were adorned with colorful banners and food stalls, while chants of Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH) echoed among the crowd. Special prayers were offered for the global Muslim community, with a heartfelt focus on the people of Palestine.

The scale and spirit of the event reflected the deep reverence British Muslims hold for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and highlighted the growing visibility of Islamic heritage celebrations in multicultural Britain. Organizers emphasized that such processions are not only religious commemorations but also platforms for cultural expression and global solidarity.

In Bolton, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi march served as a poignant moment of unity and advocacy, linking faith with pressing humanitarian concerns and reaffirming the community’s commitment to justice and compassion.

