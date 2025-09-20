Two Holy Mosques authority launches new digital services for worshippers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has developed a comprehensive digital infrastructure aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing the quality of services offered to worshippers.

Through a strategic approach aligned with the digital era, the authority has increasingly adopted advanced technologies and digital tools to serve Umrah pilgrims, worshippers, and visitors. This effort is supported by the expertise and dedication of its staff and affiliates.

The initiative is designed to ensure that worshippers can access services effortlessly while adhering to organizational guidelines.

To support this goal, the authority has introduced eight digital services that assist with bookings, improve visitor experience, and strengthen feedback mechanisms.

These services include a unified transportation system for the Two Holy Mosques and a centralized reporting platform.

