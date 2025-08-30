Over 5 million Iranians still waiting for Umrah pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than five million Iranians are in line waiting for their turn for Umrah pilgrimage, an official said.

Akbar Rezaei, the deputy of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, said more than five million people registered in 2011 and before have not yet performed Umrah.

He noted that no new registration will be made until all of those having already registered make the pilgrimage.

According to the official, 208,000 Iranians performed Umrah pilgrimage last year.

He said holders of the voucher (those who have registered for Umrah) can apply for the current Umrah season or subsequent seasons, depending on their circumstances and taking into account the variety of prices and different periods of stay in the Land of Revelation.

The first group of Iranian pilgrims performing Umrah after the 2025 Hajj left the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran for Medina last week.

Umrah is a Mustahab (recommended but not obligatory) pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims can take at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj pilgrimage that is obligatory for every able-bodied and financially able Muslim once in their lifetime and can be performed only in the first days of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja.

