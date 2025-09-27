Iran doubles daily Umrah flights to Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The number of flights transporting Umrah pilgrims from Iran to Saudi Arabia has increased since the beginning of this week.

According to the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, four Umrah flights are conducted daily from Iran to the Land of Revelation.

At the beginning of this Umrah season, which began after the conclusion of Hajj, the number of Umrah flights from Iran were two flights per day and pilgrims departed for Saudi Arania from seven flight stations.

That numbers has now increased to four flights, and 10 flight stations have been added to the dispatch cycle.

With the increase in flight stations and the number of flights, a thousand Iranian pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia daily.

The field of air transportation is of great importance in the Umrah operation and accounts for nearly half of the travel cost.

All flights for Iranian pilgrims performing Umrah alone are currently operated by domestic airlines and have so far been running normally, with no particular problems in the pilgrim movement cycle.

In a review of last year’s Umrah processes and in order to ensure greater satisfaction for the pilgrims, this year’s Umrah will involve transferring pilgrims to both Jeddah and Medina airports. Last year, all pilgrims would land at the Jeddah airport.

Currently, half of the pilgrims go to Medina and after completing their pilgrimage leave Saudi Arabia from Jeddah. The other half go to Jeddah first and return via Medina.



This year’s Umrah operation is planned to accommodate 200,000 Iranians.

Umrah is a Mustahab (recommended but not obligatory) pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims can take at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj pilgrimage that is obligatory for every able-bodied and financially able Muslim once in their lifetime and can be performed only in the first days of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja.

