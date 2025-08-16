Imam Hussain’s generosity inspires pilgrims to sponsor others: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Habibullah Farahzad, speaking at Lady Masoumeh (AS) Holy Shrine’s gathering, called on all countries to boycott the Zionist regime and sever relations, condemning the silence of Muslim nations over atrocities in Gaza.

“We are witnessing journalists in Gaza being martyred simply for publishing the truth. Children are dying of hunger, yet so-called Islamic countries remain mere spectators,” Hojatoleslam Farahzad said. “The only nation standing at the forefront of resistance against the Zionist regime is the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Speaking on the eve of Arbaeen, he emphasized the immense spiritual rewards for those who intend to participate in the pilgrimage, even if prevented by circumstances — drawing on an account from Imam Ali (AS) after the Battle of Jamal.

Hojatoleslam Farahzad also highlighted the generosity of Imam Hussain (AS) and urged those unable to attend Arbaeen, but financially capable, to sponsor others’ journeys. “Every step toward visiting the Master of the Martyrs carries the reward of a Hajj and Umrah,” he said.

He praised the extraordinary hospitality during Arbaeen, noting that millions of pilgrims endure extreme heat, yet none are left without food or water — something he described as “nothing short of a miracle.” He added that the pilgrimage unites people beyond differences, bound together by love for Imam Hussain (AS).

