Senior cleric: Unity, vigilance foiled enemy plots during 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Javad Shahrestani, representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Iran, said that the unity and vigilance of the Iranian people and officials successfully thwarted enemy plots during the recent 12-day imposed war.

In a meeting on Tuesday with Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hossein Musapour, representative of the Supreme Leader and head of the Islamic Propaganda Coordination Council, Hujjat al-Islam Shahrestani offered condolences on the occasion of Arbaeen and stressed that the Islamic Republic has proven over the past four decades its ability to withstand international pressures. “Today we continue to advance with the same spirit,” he said.

Hujjat al-Islam Musapour praised the steadfast role of the Iranian people in safeguarding and advancing the Islamic Revolution, noting that their conscious presence continues to neutralize enemy schemes. He added that the Islamic Propaganda Coordination Council is working to strengthen revolutionary discourse and counter psychological warfare through precise planning.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding cultural cooperation between revolutionary institutions. Hujjat al-Islam Shahrestani also highlighted the activities of the Al-Bayt Institute and expressed readiness to increase collaboration with the Islamic Propaganda Coordination Council.

