Senior cleric: Iran’s military progress unmatched

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Iran praised the Islamic Republic’s significant progress in the production of military and defense equipment, calling it “unparalleled” on the global stage.

In a meeting held with Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Javad Shahrestani, head of the country’s Welfare Organization, in the city of Qom, emphasized Iran’s growing self-reliance and technological advancement, particularly in the defense sector.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has vast capabilities and talented individuals who are the future builders of this nation,” he stated, urging greater investment in identifying and nurturing domestic talent.

He highlighted the importance of education in developing the country’s potential, noting Iran’s strength in scientific fields such as physics and chemistry. “We must recognize our internal capacities and plan accordingly. With discipline and sound planning, we can achieve remarkable goals,” he added.

Hujjat al-slam Shahrestani also pointed to Iran’s international reputation in the defense industry, saying: “Iran has reached impressive heights in areas such as military production and medical training. A clear example is that even a country like Russia now imports drones from the Islamic Republic.”

He concluded by stressing the need to retain and invest in domestic resources. “We must prevent the outflow of our national capital and make full use of our own assets and capabilities,” he said.

