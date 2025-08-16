Imam Reza Shrine, final destination for those missing Arbaeen walk

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands in Mashhad join symbolic procession toward Imam Reza Shrine, expressing devotion and solidarity with Karbala.

From early morning, thousands of pilgrims and locals in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad took part in the symbolic Arbaeen walk, beginning at Basij Square and continuing toward Imam Reza Shrine.

The procession, filled with chants of “Ya Hussein,” was a heartfelt tribute by those missing Arbaeen walk to Karbala.

Along the route, mourners passed through rows of mourning tents and service stations – Mukibs – offering tea, fruit juice, and breakfast.

Many carried flags and banners in support of Palestine, with slogans like “Down with Israel” and “Support Gaza” echoing through the crowd. The walk became a platform for expressing solidarity with the oppressed and renewing allegiance to the values of Imam Hussein.

Families, children, and elderly participants filled the streets, some in wheelchairs, others pushing strollers, all united in grief and reverence.

As noon approached, the crowd reached the shrine, where they offered prayers and listened to the recitation of the Arbaeen pilgrimage text.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the teachings and legacy of Imam Reza and Imam Hussein, reaffirming spiritual bonds and cultural identity.

