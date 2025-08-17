https://en.abna24.com/xjCjf17 August 2025 - 08:15 News ID 1717412 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: Imam Hussain; The Light of Guidance and the Ark of Salvation 17 August 2025 - 08:15 News ID: 1717412 Source: Abna24 Tags Arbaeen related Iran dispatches 1,500 Quran activists to serve pilgrims during Arbaeen procession Seminary Teachers’ Association of Qom thanks millions of pilgrims, Iraqi hosts of Arbaeen Photos: Symbolic Arbaeen walk in Nigeria Photos 2: Intl Conference on “Teachings of Arbaeen Hussaini and Strategies for Promoting Arbaeen Discourse” in Holy Karbala Photos 1: Intl Conference on “Teachings of Arbaeen Hussaini and Strategies for Promoting Arbaeen Discourse” in Holy Karbala Imam Reza Shrine, final destination for those missing Arbaeen walk Photos: Mourning ceremonies by religious groups in Karbala on eve of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain Photos 3: Arbaeen mourning ceremony in Tehran
Your Comment