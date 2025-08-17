Photos 1: Intl Conference on “Teachings of Arbaeen Hussaini and Strategies for Promoting Arbaeen Discourse” in Holy Karbala
This conference, organized by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, was held on Friday, August 15, at the Karbala Al-Dawli Hotel with the participation of scholars, intellectuals, and Urdu-speaking activists from various countries around the world. The attendees shared their perspectives on the teachings and strategies for promoting the Arbaeen discourse.
17 August 2025 - 07:51
News ID: 1717408
Source: Abna24
