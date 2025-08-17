Seminary Teachers’ Association of Qom thanks millions of pilgrims, Iraqi hosts of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Seminary Teachers’ Association of Qom, in a statement issued on Saturday, expressed gratitude to the millions of pilgrims who took part in the Arbaeen walk as well as to the Iraqi government and people for hosting this large-scale religious gathering.

According to the statement, the Arbaeen pilgrimage once again manifested the spiritual and social power of Islam, showcasing values of perseverance, sacrifice, solidarity, and unity among the followers of Imam Hussein (AS). The Association emphasized that the culture of Ashura and the teachings of the Hussaini school should be further introduced to the world during this occasion.

The statement also highlighted the solidarity expressed this year with the oppressed people of Gaza and condemned what it described as the aggressions of the United States and Israel. It added that the widespread presence of pilgrims reflected a firm stance against oppression and renewed insistence on resistance against Zionism.

The Seminary Teachers’ Association extended its appreciation to the Iraqi government and nation for their hospitality, and also thanked officials and institutions in Iran who contributed to preparing security, cultural, and logistical infrastructures to facilitate the participation of pilgrims in the Arbaeen march.

