Iran dispatches 1,500 Quran activists to serve pilgrims during Arbaeen procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Arbaeen Grassroots Quranic Base announced the dispatch of 1,500 Quran activists to this year’s Arbaeen procession in Iran.

Hojat-ol-Islam Amin Shoghli said they were sent to Iraq as Quranic envoys to serve Arbaeen pilgrims.

They served in a Quranic Tent at Amoud (column) 706) on the road between Najaf and Karbala as “Ambassador of Verses” he noted.

He added that they also provided content support to 90 Quranic Moukebs (service stations) elsewhere along the Arbaeen walking route.

According to Hojat-ol-Islam SHoghli, other activities of the Arbaeen Quranic tent included creating a children’s and mothers’ booth, a special booth for home Quran sessions, and implementing a million-person campaign to recite Surah Al-Fath.

“Our entire effort was to make this year’s Arbaeen procession more Quranic in color and flavor, and thus renew our pledge with the Imam Zaman (AS),” he stated.

Iran also sent a Quranic convoy to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of the convoy performed different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran, Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which fell on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

....................

End/ 257