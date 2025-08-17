Qom Governor: Zionist rhetoric reflects helplessness, not liberation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The recent remarks by Zionist officials regarding “water supply and technology after the liberation of Iran” demonstrate the enemy’s madness and helplessness, said Akbar Behnamjoo, Governor of Qom.

Speaking at a gathering of pilgrims and servants of Imam Hussein (AS) in Qom, Behnamjoo emphasized that the Iranian people, inspired by the Ashura uprising, will never bow to the bullying of their enemies.

“The entire Day of Ashura and the land of Karbala teach us resistance, perseverance, and struggle,” he said. “Thanks to God, our people cherish Imam Hussein (AS) and pay no attention to the empty words of global arrogance and the criminal Zionist regime.”

Referring to the 12-day war and the steadfastness of the Iranian nation, the governor highlighted the importance of unity and cohesion in confronting adversaries. “The enemy’s conspiracies have failed to divide us; instead, they have strengthened national solidarity,” Behnamjoo added.

Regarding Zionist claims about post-liberation assistance, Behnamjoo said: “These statements are absurd and baseless, reflecting only the enemy’s helplessness. This criminal regime has no positive history, and the Iranian people are well aware of the emptiness of such rhetoric.”

He further stressed that the Iranian nation will continue its path of resistance, describing the recent Husseini processions as a living symbol of the fight against oppression and arrogance.

