Qom Friday Leader: Arbaeen embodies practical piety, prepares for Imam Mahdi’s reappearance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday Prayer Leader of Qom said that the great Arbaeen walk is a collective movement towards the Imam and the divine proof, emphasizing its close connection with the culture of Mahdism.

Delivering his sermon at the Qom Friday prayers, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi described Arbaeen as a manifestation of “practical piety,” stating: “Love for Imam Hussein (AS) and his ideals has been embodied in the presence of millions of mourners in the Arbaeen procession. This great event reflects divine love and the unbreakable bond of the Islamic Ummah with the goals of the Ashura uprising, which originates from piety.”

Referring to verse 32 of Surah Hajj, “And whoever magnifies the symbols and rituals of Allah, then indeed, it is from the piety of the hearts,” he stressed: “The rituals of Imam Hussein (AS), especially the Arbaeen walk, are among the greatest symbols of God, and honoring them is a sign of a pious heart.”

Ayatollah Saeedi described Arbaeen as “the code name for the survival of the Husayni epic,” designed to prepare the world for the appearance of the Imam of the Time (AS). He noted that Imam Hussein’s (AS) uprising on Ashura removed a major threat to Islam and prevented decadence, apostasy, and a return to the Age of Ignorance.

“The global Arbaeen march is the largest rally against the system of disbelief and arrogance. If explained and understood correctly, it serves as a global call to God for the emergence of the Imam of the Time (AS),” he said.

The representative of the Supreme Leader in Qom emphasized the link between the slogans of Arbaeen and Mahdism, noting: “Labaik Ya Hussein is the same as Labaik Ya Mahdi.”

He underlined that one of the main lessons of Arbaeen is to recognize the enemies of truth and Islam in the present era, saying: “Today, the arrogant powers, the criminal United States, the usurping Zionist regime, the hypocrites of the region, and those who compromise with the oppressors, are viewed from the perspective of Islam as the perpetrators of Imam Hussein’s (AS) martyrdom.”

Ayatollah Saeedi concluded by calling the presence of pilgrims from across the world in the Arbaeen Congress “the best opportunity to explain and propagate the pure Muhammadan Islam.”

