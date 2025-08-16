Najaf Seminary leads largest congregational prayer on Arbaeen path

AhlulBayt News Agency: Along the road from Najaf to Karbala, walked by millions of pilgrims commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), the Islamic Seminary in Najaf led the largest unified congregational prayer, a powerful spiritual gathering uniting pilgrims and scholars alike.

Held on one of the main roads of the pilgrimage, the prayer brought together hundreds of religious scholars, teachers, and students, alongside vast numbers of pilgrims from Iraq and around the world. In the heart of the Hussaini service Mawkibs, worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder, surrounded by fluttering banners reading "Ya Hussain" and "Labayki Ya Zahra", creating a vivid image of faith, unity, and devotion that transcended sectarian and national boundaries.

One of the organizers explained that the purpose of holding this mass prayer was to deliver a message of spiritual unity and collective devotion, and to emphasize the significance of prayer along the path of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him). He noted that the seminary has been promoting such initiatives in recent years to make prayer a shared moment of reflection and connection among all pilgrims.

