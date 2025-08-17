550,000 Gazans at risk of famine amid aid restrictions, ongoing aggression: Al-Awda Health Association

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director General of the Al-Awda Health Association in the Gaza Strip said that about 550,000 residents of the Strip are currently facing a severe shortage of basic food supplies, in light of the continued tight blockade and restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid.

He explained in televised statements that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating at an accelerated pace, noting that Gazan families are no longer able to meet their daily needs, while many citizens are forced to rely on very limited meals or seek primitive alternatives to survive.

On the health front, the official described the situation inside the Strip’s hospitals as catastrophic, stressing that medical facilities suffer from a severe shortage of all basic supplies, including medicines, medical solutions, and anesthetics.

He added that doctors are working in extremely difficult conditions and are facing difficulty providing the necessary care to the sick and wounded.

This warning comes at a time when humanitarian organizations continue to warn that a widespread famine may strike the Strip if the crossings are not urgently opened and the unrestricted flow of aid is not allowed, especially with the ongoing Israeli aggression and the destruction of large areas of agricultural land and food stores.

....................

End/ 257