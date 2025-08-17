Israeli navy kills Gaza fisherman, injures another Off Coast

AhlulBayt News Agency: A fisherman was killed and another injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire of the coast of Gaza on Saturday.

According to Sanad News Agency, local sources reported the martyrdom of fisherman Hassan Ibrahim Al-Habeel and the injury of another by the occupation navy fire in the waters of Gaza early this morning.

Zakaria Bakr, the head of Gaza’s fishermen union, stated that Israeli warships open fire daily with machine guns and rocket-propelled shells at fishermen’s boats.

According to Bakr, the occupation has destroyed approximately 95% of the fishing sector, including large and small fishing boats, fishermen’s rooms and storage facilities, more than 120 storage units, two ice factories, and all civilian facilities in the port.

Since July 14, the Israeli occupation army has imposed a complete ban on access to the sea in the Gaza Strip, worsening the suffering of fishermen who now risk their lives trying to support their families using the few remaining small boats.

