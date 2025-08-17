Mass strike sweeps Israel over Gaza war, hostage crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: A general strike has got underway across Israel to protest the cabinet’s decision to expand the war in Gaza by a military operation to take over Gaza City instead of negotiating for the return of the captives held in the Palestinian territory.

The Sunday strike was co-organized by the October Council, which represents some of the family members of the captives, among other people.

Organizers said they expected the strike to draw nearly one million participants. A series of protests at junctions and intersections across Israel are planned as well, with demonstrators distributing yellow ribbons at those sites.

The main protest takes place at “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv, where relatives of the captives will make speeches throughout the day.

Additionally, local councils and communities near the Gaza border are organizing their own demonstrations, emphasizing the urgent call for a ceasefire and negotiations with Hamas.

Reports indicate that protests are also occurring in Haifa and Eilat, reflecting widespread sentiment against the ongoing conflict. As the day progresses, convoys from across the territories will converge in Tel Aviv for a major evening rally, culminating in a prayer service and a march with families of the captives.

On Saturday night, thousands of Israelis protested in various cities, demanding a deal with Hamas to end the Gaza war and secure the release of the captives still held in the Palestinian territory.

Hamas took 251 captives during its Al-Aqsa Storm Operation. Less than half of the 50 who remain in Gaza are believed to be alive.

The cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, on several occasions, torpedoed negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of the captives. Instead, it has resorted to heavy military operations against Gazans. More than a week ago, the Israeli cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City.

