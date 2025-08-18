Iran condemns Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide, crimes against humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has once again strongly condemned ongoing genocide and crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, particularly the regime’s decision to forcibly displace residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry denounced the Israeli government's directive to evacuate Gaza City, whose population has endured relentless bombardment for nearly two years. The statement described the forced relocation of civilians amid a campaign of bombing and starvation as “a clear example of a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

According to IRNA, highlighting the evacuation order, the ministry called on the international community and Islamic nations to take urgent action against what it termed a “horrific war crime.” It asserted that Israel’s ultimate objective is “to complete the plan of genocide and to erase Palestine as a nation and identity.”

The statement also criticized Western governments for their silence in the face of Palestinian suffering, accusing them of enabling Israeli impunity. “Undoubtedly, the dislocation plan is a direct result of the immunity granted to Israel’s criminal leaders, which stems from the full-scale military and political support provided by the United States and certain European countries,” the ministry said.

It further warned that the forced displacement of Palestinians is part of a broader strategy to fulfill the vision of a so-called “Greater Israel.” This ambition, the statement argued, reflects the expansionist and hegemonic nature of the occupying regime and poses a grave threat to regional and global peace and security.

