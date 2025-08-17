Dozens martyred and injured in intense Israeli strikes on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued, last night and on Saturday, to carry out intensive deadly strikes and target civilians in different areas of the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City.

According to local media sources, Israeli forces also continued today to detonate and bomb more homes and displace families in the Gaza Strip, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with worsening famine.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter in Gaza, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, including an Israeli airstrike that killed a child in al-Qarara port area in the northwest of Khan Yunis.

An Israeli drone strike also targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, killing two people and injuring 15 others.

Another strike on a tent in Gaza City’s Ajlin neighborhood injured some people.

Several casualties, including five martyrs, were reported following an Israeli strike on a three-story house in Bir an-Naja area in the west of Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City.

Al-Awda Hospital also received the bodies of nine martyrs, including a woman and six children, as well as 14 wounded people following Israeli attacks in separate areas of central Gaza.

Six people from the same family were martyred, including four children, following an Israeli strike on a house in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, rescuers recovered the bodies of several martyrs, including journalist Marwa Musallam, after Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City’s at-Tuffah neighborhood.

More people were martyred or injured in Israeli attacks on aid seekers near distribution points in southern and central Gaza.

11 people, including one child, were pronounced dead due to starvation and malnutrition, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip last night and today, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

Meanwhile, several Gazans were pronounced dead after they succumbed to injuries they sustained in recent attacks.



/129