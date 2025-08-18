Humanitarian sites in Gaza become “killing fields,” MSF warns amid starvation crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian and international organizations have once again condemned Israel's "deliberate" starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saying that humanitarian sites have become “killing fields.”

The organizations on Sunday warned that the Israeli regime is slowly killing over 2 million innocent civilians, including over a million children, by starving them.

Gaza’s Government Media Office, in a statement, said Israel continues to block the entry of essential food supplies into the strip, with children and the sick bearing the brunt of the regime's "systematic policy of engineered starvation."

This statement, disseminated via Telegram, pointed out that the blockade has resulted in a "systematic policy of engineered starvation" affecting over 2.4 million residents, including 1.2 million children.

The Gaza media report highlighted the plight of vulnerable groups, stating, “The biggest victims of this crime are children and sick individuals.”

It added that more than 40,000 infants under one year old are experiencing severe malnutrition, while over 100,000 children and patients are at risk of death due to inadequate dietary resources.

In a related development, MSF raised concerns about the rising number of Palestinians being targeted at US-Israeli aid distribution sites.

MSF reported a threefold increase in Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire since these sites began operating.

It described the so-called food distribution points as a “new horror” that has become "killing fields."

Dr. Mohamed Abu Mughaiseb, the deputy medical coordinator for MSF, characterized these distribution points as dangerous, remarking, “Places that are supposed to assist starving Palestinians have become killing fields,” as Israeli forces reportedly open fire on civilians gathering for aid.

Dr. Abu Mughaiseb emphasized the critical healthcare crisis: "Before October 7, 2023, Gaza’s health system was already fragile. Today, it is barely surviving, overwhelmed by overwhelming patient numbers, crumbling supply chains, deepening hunger, and targeted violence against civilians.”

MSF also highlighted the catastrophic state of Gaza’s healthcare system due to the deliberate destruction of every aspect of life, including the very institutions meant to save innocent lives.

Highlighting the urgent need for medical evacuations, Dr. Abu Mughaiseb pointed out that around 14,500 individuals require urgent specialized care unavailable in Gaza. Yet, the Israeli regime is reportedly obstructing or delaying these evacuations.

"Gaza’s healthcare system is a broken shell, barely functioning and crushed by the systematic destruction of essential services and institutions meant to save lives,” he concluded.

The situation in Gaza continues to draw international attention as humanitarian organizations and activists call for an immediate ceasefire and access to essential resources for those affected by the ongoing war.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza 22 months ago, at least 61,944 Palestinians have been killed and 155,886 wounded, according to health officials. Nearly 1,938 people seeking food and aid have been killed since late May, when Israel started a US-backed aid distribution system through the controversial Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

