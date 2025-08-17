Palestinian resistance shells Israeli military sites across southern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions declared on Saturday that its fighters had carried out concentrated shelling operations targeting Israeli military sites in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement that an Israeli command and control site was targeted on the Salah al-Din Axis south of Rafah, stressing that the attacks came as part of a response to the occupation’s ongoing crimes against civilians.

In the same context, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced that it had shelled an Israeli army command and control headquarters in the al-Barasi area south of the al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, scoring directly target.

Al-Qassam, in conjunction with Al-Quds Brigades, also announced that it had accurately targeted an Israeli command and control site near the court complex south of Khan Yunis with several mortar shells.

These attacks come as the Israeli occupation continues to escalate its military operations against the Gaza Strip, amid growing international calls for a ceasefire and to avert further humanitarian collapse.

.................

End/ 257